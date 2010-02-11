The Snow Kills Volume As The Markets End Slightly Down For The Day

All it took was a blizzard in New York to kill volume on the major exchanges.

The Dow ended down 29 points, falling to 10,030. The NASDAQ dropped 5 points, falling to 2146, and S&P 500 essentially broke even, closing at 1067.

Oil rose to $74.41 a barrel, up $0.66 for the day.

Gold took a hit of $6.60 to drop to $1070 an ounce. Silver fell $0.17 to $15.27.

Commodities were a mixed bag, as shown below. Overall, one of the slower days in the market.



