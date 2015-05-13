The snow has arrived in Australia

It has started snowing in Australia with a couple of centimeters of the white stuff expected to fall across the New South Wales Snowy Mountains over the next two days.

While the snow cams are still showing a fair bit of grass poking through, it’s a hopeful start for the Australian ski season which officially kicks off on the June long weekend.

Here’s what Olympic looks like a Perisher today.

