The Snow Arrives In New York, National Weather Service Issues Blizzard Warning

Joe Weisenthal

The great blizzard is finally hitting New York, as city dwellers will wake up to see a city blanketed in white.

And it’s expected to get worse.

At 3:40 the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the New York area. Things are expected to get particularly nasty in the afternoon. Already there are lots of flight cancellations, though some are still operating.

storm map snow

