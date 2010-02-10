The Snow Arrives In New York, National Weather Service Issues Blizzard Warning

The great blizzard is finally hitting New York, as city dwellers will wake up to see a city blanketed in white.



And it’s expected to get worse.

At 3:40 the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the New York area. Things are expected to get particularly nasty in the afternoon. Already there are lots of flight cancellations, though some are still operating.

