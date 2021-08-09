The Smithsonian released a 129-song track list to their rap anthology, showing the genre’s evolution over the past 4 decades

NEW YORK – CIRCA LATE 1970’s: Sugar Hill Gang (L-R Michael ‘Wonder Mike’ Wright, Guy ‘Master Gee’ O’Brian and Henry ‘Big Bank’ Jackson) perform on stage circa late 1970’s in New York. Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

“The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap” features 129 songs from the last four decades.

The anthology will be paired with a 300-page book featuring relevant essays and pieces.

The anthology will be released on August 20.

The Smithsonian released the track list for its anthology of rap and hip hop on Monday, traveling through four decades of the genre. “The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap” is set for release on August 20. It’s split into nine discs, which will encapsulate four decades-worth of hip hop and rap into 129 songs.

In an announcement made by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, the Smithsonian Insititute said that the goal of the anthology was to tell “the story of a defining era of music ‘of, by, and for the people.'” The article also described it as a “first-of-its-kind multimedia collection chronicling the growth of the music and culture from the parks of the Bronx to solidifying a reach that spans the globe.”

This is the Smithsonian Folkway Recordings’ third anthology, following “Anthology of American Folk Music” (1953) and “Jazz: The Smithsonian Anthology” (2011).

The anthology, which is a partnership between Smithsonian Folkway Recordings and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, is paired with a 300-page book, designed by Cey Adams, the founding creative director of Def Jam Recordings. The book will feature essays and photos. The entire project centers on the evolution of rap and hip hop.

Those involved in the selection and curation process were: rappers MC Lyte and Chuck D; the artist Questlove; scholars Jeff Chang and Mark Anthony Neal; and early Def Jam executives Bill Adler and Bill Stephney.

The anthology features monumental songs in hip-hop from giants like NWA, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Sugarhill Gang, Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa, and more. It captures an excellent mix of new and old – and for some, it’s also a solid mix of familiar and unfamiliar tracks.

While the Bronx is known as the birthplace of hip-hop, as this anthology indicates, some argue that “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang is the pioneering hip-hop song (Disc 1, Track 2), it’s also important to note that some point to Gil Scott-Heron as the “Godfather of Rap.” Though Heron preferred the label “bluesologist,” his work has been referenced or sampled by industry giants like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Common, and Queen Latifah. His song “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” is featured in Jay Electronica’s song “Exhibit C” (Disc 9, Track 9), but his original work is not included in the anthology.

Find the official trailer and track list to The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap below.

Track List

DISC: 1

Fatback – King Tim III Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight The Sequence – Funk You Up Kurtis Blow – The Breaks Funky Four +1 – That’s the Joint Spoonie Gee Feat. the Sequence – Monster Jam Treacherous Three – The Body Rock Blondie – Rapture Grandmaster Flash – The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel Afrika Bambaataa & the Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock

DISC: 2

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five – the Message The Fearless Four – Rockin It Cold Crush Brothers – Punk Rock Rap Herbie Hancock – Rockit Afrika Bambaataa & the Soulsonic Force – Looking for the Perfect Beat Run-DMC – It’s Like That Whodini – Friends Cold Crush Brothers – Fresh, Fly, Wild & Bold T. La Rock – It’s Yours The World’s Famous Supreme Team – Hey! DJ Newcleus – Jam on It Utfo – Roxanne, Roxanne

DISC: 3

Roxanne Shanté – Roxanne’s Revenge Fat Boys – Fat Boys Doug E. Fresh & MC Ricky D – la Di Da Di LL Cool J – I Can’t Live Without My Radio Schoolly D – P.S.K. ‘What Does It Mean?’ Run-Dmc Feat. Aerosmith – Walk This Way Beastie Boys – Paul Revere Ultramagnetic MC’s – Ego Tripping Ice-T – 6 ‘N the Mornin’ Kool Moe Dee – How Ya Like Me Now LL Cool J – I Need Love Eric B Feat. Rakim – Eric B Is President Mantronix – King of the Beats

DISC: 4

Stetsasonic Feat. the Rev. Jesse Jackson & Olatunji – A.F.R.I.C.A Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince – Parents Just Don’t Understand Audio Two – Top Billin’ MC Lyte – Lyte As a Rock Big Daddy Kane – Raw Marley Marl Feat. Master Ace, Craig G, Kool G Rap, & Big Daddy Kane – the Symphony MC Lyte – I Cram to Understand U (Sam) Tone LŌC – Wild Thing Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two Jungle Brothers – I’ll House You N.W.A. – F*** Tha Police Public Enemy – Fight the Power The Stop the Violence Movement – Self Destruction Too Short – Life Is… Too Short Slick Rick – Children’s Story 3rd Bass – the Gas Face

DISC: 5

Queen Latifah Feat. Monie Love – Ladies First Public Enemy – Bring the Noise De la Soul – Me Myself and I Biz Markie – Just a Friend The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough 2 Live Crew – Me So Horny Digital Underground – the Humpty Dance MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby Brand Nubian – All for One Geto Boys – Mind Playing Tricks on Me A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario Black Sheep – the Choice Is Yours Salt-N-Pepa – Let’s Talk About Sex Yo-Yo Feat. Ice-Cube – Can’t Play with My Yo-Yo Naughty By Nature – O.P.P

DISC: 6

Dr. Dre Feat. Snoop Doggy Dogg – Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day Sir Mix-A-Lot – Baby Got Back Arrested Development – Tennessee Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) House of Pain – Jump Around Positive K – I Got a Man Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth – They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.) UGK – Pocket Full of Stones Wu-Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M Cypress Hill – Insane in the Brain The Pharcyde – Passin’ Me By Eightball & MJG – Comin Out Hard Common Sense – I Used to Love H.E.R Da Brat – Funkdafied Nas – N.Y. State of Mind Craig Mack Feat. the Notorious B.I.G., Rampage, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes – Flava in Your Ear

DISC: 7

Beastie Boys – Sabotage The Notorious BIG – Juicy Gang Starr Feat. Nice & Smooth – Dwyck Warren G Feat. Nate Dogg – Regulate Snoop Doggy Dogg – Murder Was the Case E-40 Feat. Suga T – Sprinkle Me Goodie Mob – Cell Therapy Coolio Feat. L.V. – Gangsta’s Paradise 2Pac – Dear Mama Mobb Deep – Shook Ones, Part 2 Method Man Feat. Mary J. Blige – I’ll Be There for You / You’re All I Need to Get By Foxy Brown Feat. Jay-Z – I’ll Be Lil Kim Feat. Puff Daddy – No Time Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Tha Crossroads Wu-Tang Clan Feat. Cappadonna – Triumph Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See Master P Feat. Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend – Make ‘Em Say Uhh!

DISC: 8

Missy Elliot – the Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop (That Thing) DMX – Ruff Ryders’ Anthem The Roots – the Next Movement Mos Def – Mathematics BG – Bling Bling Dead Prez – Hip Hop Eminem Feat. Dido – Stan Outkast – Ms. Jackson Nelly – Country Grammar (Hot Shit) Ludacris Feat. Pharrell – Southern Hospitality Nas – One Mic 50 Cent – in Da Club Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz Feat. Ying Yang Twins – Get Low

DISC: 9

Talib Kweli – Black Girl Pain Kanye West – Jesus Walks Three 6 Mafia Feat. Young Buck, Eightball & MJG – Stay Fly Rick Ross – Hustlin’ Lupe Fiasco Feat. Nikki Jean – Hip-Hop Saved My Life Young Jezzy Feat. Nas – My President David Banner Feat. Chris Brown & Yung Joc – Get Like Me Lil Wayne Feat. Robin Thicke – Tie My Hands Jay Electronica – Exhibit C Nicki Minaj – Super Bass Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop J Cole Feat. TLC – Crooked Smile Kanye West – Blood on the Leaves Drake – Started from the Bottom

Watch the trailer to the anthology below: