The Smartphone War Is Getting Uglier

Motorola’s officially not pulling any punches, with a full-page Droid X ad in the NY Times today making it clear that their phone don’t need no stinking bumper. If their last ad was a jab, this one’s a full-on haymaker.



At first I was going to underline the part of the body copy that went after Apple specifically, until I realised that, well, the whole thing does:

At Motorola, we believe a customer shouldn’t have to dress up their phone for it to work properly. That’s why the DROID X comes with a dual antenna design. The kind that allows you to hold the phone any way you like to make crystal clear calls without a bulky phone jacket. For us it’s just one of those things that comes as a given when you’ve been making mobile phones for over 30 years.

Obviously, there are a few not nice things you could say about Droid X as well. But after Apple called out Droid X specifically in the Antennagate aftermath, it’s only fair that Motorola has a chance to respond. And do they ever!

First question: will there be a round three? I’ll be sitting here with my jumbo popcorn bucket just in case. [Droid Life]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.