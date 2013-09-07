People Are Taking Longer To Upgrade Their Smartphones, And That Spells Trouble For The Mobile Industry

In the mobile industry, growth is tied to the upgrade cycle.

The upgrade cycle is the frequency with which people ditch older phones for newer ones.

All the various, interrelated pieces of the mobile ecosystem work very well together if consumers have the latest technology in their hands. But when the upgrade cycle starts to sputter, the main engines for growth begin to fall apart very quickly.

That’s what’s happening now. In the U.S., the smartphone upgrade cycle has steadily gotten longer over the years, and reached 22 months in 2012, according to Recon Analytics.

In a new report, BI Intelligence looks at the increasingly lengthy smartphone upgrade cycle in the U.S. and in other key markets. We discuss how less frequent smartphone upgrades will impact all the major players in the mobile industry, and predict how long the smartphone upgrade cycle will get.

Industry players want as short a cycle as possible, here’s why.

