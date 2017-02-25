The 11 smartest things to do with your money in your 20s

4. Establish savings goals and start setting aside money.

That 10% (or more) you're setting aside feels a lot more pressing if you're saving for 'two years of business school' instead of 'the future.' Setting savings goals for major expenses that you hope will be in your future, like a home, car, laptop, or vacation, is an important part of staying motivated to save.

Determine what big purchases are in your future, and calculate how much you need to save for them and for how long. You don't have to set aside a massive chunk of money each week. Start small -- a little bit of savings each day or week can go a long way over time. For instance, taking a $1,000 vacation to Palm Springs a year from today means you need to set aside a little under $3 a day until then. Tweak your budget to accommodate that $90-ish a month by spending a little less, and you'll be well on your way to the desert.

'You can never save enough,' Meaney says. 'There will always be something to apply that towards. The key is that you set goals and prioritise the things that you want and might want down the road.'

It may be helpful to set up multiple savings accounts in order to save for specific purchases. Check the online interface of your bank and see if it will allow you to create sub-savings accounts.