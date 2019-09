Jamie Dimon explains why JP Morgan is the strongest major bank in the country and Dick Fuld just sold his house to his wife for $100.



If more CEOs managed their businesses this way, we wouldn’t be in this mess.

“As president of a company, [I] prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

— Jamie Dimon, CNBC

