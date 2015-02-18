The 25 smartest boarding schools in America

Facebook/stalbansschool St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., ranked highest on the list.

We recently published a list of the most elite boarding schools in the US by using data from BoardingSchoolReview.com.

But because strong academics are a major reason why people opt to attend boarding school, we decided to re-rank the data by highest average SAT score.

The SAT, which is scored out of 2400, is one of the top factors colleges look at when deciding which applicants to admit. The schools whose students have the highest average SAT scores — 2140, 2130, and 2104 — are St. Albans School, The Hockaday School, and Groton School, respectively. Many of the schools on this list offer SAT tutoring in advance of the exam, which can give students a leg up on their scores.

Data that was unavailable on BoardingSchoolReview.com was taken from the schools’ websites or from Niche. When two schools reported the same average SAT scores, we used average ACT scores as a tiebreaker.

