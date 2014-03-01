TVs Are Becoming The Next App Battleground

The app store phenomenon, centered on smartphones and tablets, has been the biggest story in software for the past five years.

Its next logical destination: the living room, via smart TVs and set-top boxes connected to the Internet.

Smart TV apps represent the latest threat to the struggling pay TV industry. Watching TV is no longer based around flipping through channels at broadcast, but finding the right content portal for what you want to watch now.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence looks at the data and trends behind the TV app market, explains why it’s still nascent and messy, and why significant growth seems inevitable. A successful TV app platform could significantly shift the balance of power in entertainment, and allow for much greater probabilities of success among newcomers versus incumbents.

Access The Full Report And Data Including The PowerPoint Version By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are the key points about how the TV app ecosystem is evolving:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on Smart TV Apps as well as our archive of over 100 in-depth reports and hundreds of charts on all things tech, sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.