This Is The World's Smallest Video Camera

Photo: via SlashGear

Medical technology company Medigus just unveiled it’s newest invention, the world’s smallest video camera.The video camera is the size of the head of an ink pen (.99 millimeters across), and will soon be utilized by doctors to perform endoscopic procedures.



Medigus CEO Elazar Sonnenschein said that “Medical procedures that have not been possible until now become possible with the world’s smallest camera.”

The resolution of the camera is 0.045 megapixels, so it won’t be showing up your camera-phone any time soon, and the device is cheap enough to be embedded into “disposable devices.”

Don’t Miss: Here Are The 10 Best iPad 2 Camera Apps

(Via CNET)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.