Don't Wait Until Mayor Bloomberg Builds His 'Micro' Apartments—These Tiny Units Are Available Right Now

New York City’s notoriously cramped quarters are about to get even smaller, as Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced yesterday a proposal for “micro-unit” apartments that will be just 300 square feet.But you don’t need to wait until the apartments, which will be built in Kips Bay and cost some $2,000 a month, are completed to feel like you’re living in a glorified closet.



These are the smallest apartments currently on the rental market for rent in Manhattan (compiled with help from Realtor.com). Some are even smaller than 400 square feet, technically making them illegal under current New York regulations.

There is hardly enough room for the mice in these homes.

