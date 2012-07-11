Don't Wait Until Mayor Bloomberg Builds His 'Micro' Apartments—These Tiny Units Are Available Right Now

Meredith Galante
smallest apartments in new york city

Photo: Realtor.com

New York City’s notoriously cramped quarters are about to get even smaller, as  Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced yesterday a proposal for “micro-unit” apartments that will be just 300 square feet.But you don’t need to wait until the apartments, which will be built in Kips Bay and cost some $2,000 a month, are completed to feel like you’re living in a glorified closet.

These are the smallest apartments currently on the rental market for rent in Manhattan (compiled with help from Realtor.com). Some are even smaller than 400 square feet, technically making them illegal under current New York regulations.

There is hardly enough room for the mice in these homes.

For $2,300 a month, rent a 310-square-foot apartment on Prince Street in the heart of SoHo.

Source: Realtor

For $6,000 a month rent a 358-square-foot apartment on Central Park South that has a fitness facility and comes furnished.

Source: Realtor.com

For $2,250 a month, rent a 376-square-foot apartment on W. 80th Street in a pre-war building.

Source: Realtor.com

For $2,900 a month, rent a 416-square-foot, fully furnished studio on W. 50th Street.

Source: Realtor.com

For $2,626 a month, rent a 419-square-foot unit in Hanover Square right around the corner from South Street Seaport.

Source: Realtor.com

For $2,275 a month, rent a 420-square-foot apartment on W. 69th Street with an open kitchen and 10.5-foot tall ceilings.

Source: Realtor.com

For $2,690 a month, rent a 438-square-foot apartment on Wall Street with a washer and dryer.

Source: Realtor.com

For $1,395 a month, rent a 450-square-foot apartment on Convent Avenue near Columbia University.

Source: Realtor.com

For $2,150 a month, rent a 475-square-foot apartment on W. 81st Street with a fireplace.

Source: Realtor.com

For $2,250 a month, rent a 480-square-foot apartment on E. 58th Street that has all hard-wood floors.

Source: Realtor.com

Looking for something with a bit more space?

DON'T MISS: The 21 Most Expensive Homes In New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.