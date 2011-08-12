The Sluts from Slutwalk

Last Saturday, 400 people marched in Philadelphia’s slutwalk to protest the current meme of imputing the rape victim not the rapist. Toronto women organised the first slutwalk after Toronto Police Const. Michael Sanguinetti told a personal security class at York University that “women should avoid dressing like sluts in order not to be victimized.”

Toronto women quickly organised a slutwalk, a protest where they marched dresses as sluts, to protest his comments. The slutwalk movement has spread like wildfire. Slutwalks have been organised as far away as Mumbai, India.

Hannah Altman, a 21 year old college student, organised the Philadelphia event. The theme of the march was “blame the perp not the clothes.” The 96 degree weather did not stop the enthusiastic crowd of women, men, gay, and transgenders from demonstrating.

Speaker Aishah Simmons hammered home the point that “we do not blame someone who is dressed in an expensive clothes and gold chains for being mugged; we do not fault someone that has their laptop stolen because it was forgotten in a cafe.

Rape victim Kate Rush Cook told the audience, “When I was on the witness stand during my rape trial, I was asked where I bought my panties.” Her rapist was acquitted and then arrested several years later for raping someone else.

Some of my favourite slogans along the parade route were:

If my outfit was an invitation, I would be an envelope.

Clothes do not equal consent

A dress is not a yes

I dress for myself

I am dressed this way not because I want your attention but because it is hot.

Read more posts on Naked Philadelphian »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.