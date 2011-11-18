The Slideshow You've Been Waiting For: Newts That Look Like Newt

The Congressman-turned-House-Speaker-turned-lobbyist-turned-presidential-candidate might share more with these tiny aquatic creatures than just a name.



A newt’s ability to regenerate his limbs is surely a characteristic Gingrich has in spades — at least metaphorically. And then there’s the whole leap-frogging thing. Only an amphibian could hop over Bachmann, Perry, Romney, and Cain.

But don’t take our word for it. For Election 2012, you decide.

This post originally appeared on The Daily Caller.

