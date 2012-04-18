The Slash-And-Burn At Yahoo Will Continue

Photo: Mashable

Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson told investors that he’s looking to cut or “transition” at least 50 of Yahoo’s media properties.He said that the company has been doing way too much for way too long, and needs to focus on doing what it really does well, like Mail and Finance.



TechCrunch reports that likely cuts include entertainment focused properties.

Thompson already cut 2,000 employees earlier this month, but apparently there’s more to come.

The company beat expecations for the first quarter of 2012, and the stock is up about 3% after close.

