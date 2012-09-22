Want To Be A Wall Streeter? These Are The Skills Banks Are Looking For

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

These are hard times on Wall Street. Bank of America has announced massive job cuts, Deutsche Bank is doing the same, and we’re pretty sure bonus season is going to be dreary.But according to eFinancial Careers, the Street still has needs, and you may be able to feed them — especially if you know something about technology.



Banks especially want “C and Java programming skills – allowing speed of execution, supporting large quantities of data and enabling firms do real-time simulation and modelling,” and “SQL – the language most searched for skill for querying and manipulating databases.”

But have no fear if you’re not a computer nerd or a quant. Wall Street wants other types as well. Check out eFinancial careers’ top 10 list below:

1.Programming languages and databases*

2.Fixed income

3.Risk

4.Project management

5.Business Analyst

6.Accountant/Accounting

7.Operations

8.Financial Planner and advisor

9.Compliance

10.Quants

See? You’ve got to fit somewhere.

