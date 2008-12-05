The Six Things You Deserve From Your Doctor

Doctors are busy, underpaid, and underappreciated. We understand that. But in the age of fast food medical visits many doctors have considered one thing a luxury that they literally don’t have time for: Nice treatment. Nonsense. You can be nice more quickly if you need to. Patients need the comfort of a doctor when they’re scared, particularly hospitalized patients.



Here’s what a psychiatrist suggested in The New England Journal of Medicine and in The New York Times: A six-step checklist for doctors to follow when meeting a hospitalized patient for the first time:

• Ask permission to enter the room; wait for an answer.

• Introduce yourself; show your ID badge.

• Shake hands.

• Sit down. Smile if appropriate.

• Explain your role on the health care team.

• Ask how the patient feels about being in the hospital.

Not that hard and sad that docs need to be reminded to treat patients like humans. But in the world of health care pressures we get that it can be easy to forget. So, that’s why we provided this list for you.

