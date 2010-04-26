The Six Crucial Battle-Lines Of Financial Reform

Financial reform of some sort is a done deal, but what the final bill that Obama signs looks like remains very much in flux.



Mike Konczal at NewDeal2.0 has put together an excellent table describing six key pieces of reform, and where they stand in the Senate and House Bills.

Konczal describes them as six things worth fighting for. Others might seem them as six things worth fighting against.

Click to enlarge.

