The Six Big Reasons Apple Won't Put Flash On iPhone Or iPad

Steve Jobs just explained why Apple will not be adopting Adobe Flash for the iPhone or iPad.



If you want a short version, here’s the six main points he makes:

1. Adobe is NOT “Open.” Adobe is framing the issue as Open versus closed. Wrong. Flash is a closed proprietary system. To use Flash, you have to pay Adobe. Apple is adopting and championing HTML5, CSS and JavaScrip, all open standards for the web.

2. Adobe’s claim that you can’t watch 75% of the web’s video without flash is misleading. Adobe says you’re not getting the full web with iPhone or iPad. Steve says YouTube is kick-butt on iPhone/iPad and other sites are changing as well. Steve also notes that most video is in H.264 format, so it can be played on iPhones and iPads. We agree in principle with Steve here, but you still get a lot of missing video when surfing the web on an iPad. Hopefully that changes, but for now it can be annoying.

3. Flash is buggy and insecure. Steve says Flash is the number one reason Macs crash. He also says Symantec highlighted Flash as having a terrible security record.

4. Flash drains battery life. If you watch video with an H.264 decoder you get 10 hours of battery life. If you watch video running with Flash you get 5 hours.

5. Flash was not built for touch screens. When Adobe built Flash, it was for PCs. Mobile devices are totally different.

6. Apple wants great apps built for its platform, not crap imported from Flash. Steve says this is the most important reason. Adobe is not trying to build great apps for the iPhone. It wants to give developers tools to make their apps in Flash then put those apps across a number of platforms. That’s not what Apple wants. It wants great apps built for its platform.

