GOLDMAN: Six Australian Stocks To Watch As The US Economy Improves And The AUD Weakens

Getty

Want growth?

Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research recommends looking at these ASX-listed stocks as the US and European economies improve and the Australian dollar weakens:

They all have significant business offshore.

21st Century Fox, entertainment (FOX)

Macquarie Group, financial services (MQG)

Brambles, logistics and transport (BXB)

Amcor, global leader in packaging solutions (AMC)

Henderson, UK-based asset management (HGG)

Cardno, civil engineering consultancy (CDD)

The stocks are named in the Goldman Sachs report, 2014 Outlook: Australia, The Odd One Out.

Goldman Sachs also likes high-quality resource names such as BHP and Santos.

And it says Gaming group Crown Resorts stands out as “attractively priced” with the re-balancing of the Chinese economy from a reliance on investment to more of a focus on consumption.

While Crown Resorts currently trades on 18.5 times Price/Earnings, about 15 per cent above its five-year average, Goldman Sachs believes the stock is attractive given its superior long-term growth trajectory.

This chart shows the expected growth upside from companies with an offshore exposure compared to pure domestic Australian plays.

Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.