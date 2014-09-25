'Jersey Shore' Star 'The Situation' Indicted On Tax Fraud Charges

Former “Jersey Shore” star Mike Sorrentino — aka “The Situation” — and his brother, Marc, were indicted Wednesday on charges of tax fraud.

According to court documents, Mike and Marc Sorrentino failed to properly pay taxes on approximately $US8.9 million of income. The indictment alleges the pair submitted false and fraudulent tax returns by failing to report all of the income they earned.

Mike Sorrentino allegedly failed to even file a tax return in 2011, a year in which he earned nearly $US2 million.

The $US8.9 million in income was allegedly largely received through MPS Entertainment LLC and Situation Nation Inc., two companies established by the brothers.

The brothers also established smaller business entities called Situation Productions Inc., Situation Capital Investments LLC, and GTL Management Inc. The companies made income largely through personal and television appearances by Mike, according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, the pair allegedly claimed millions of dollars in personal expenses as business expenses, such as high-end luxury cars and clothing.

Marc Sorrentino was charged with four total counts, while Mike was charged with three. They face a maximum of 10 and seven years in prison, respectively, as well as hundreds of dollars in fines. The brothers are due to appear in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, later Wednesday, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said.

“Michael and Marc Sorrentino filed false tax returns that incorrectly reported millions made from promotions and appearances,” US Attorney Paul Fishman said in a statement. “The brothers allegedly also claimed costly clothes and cars as business expenses and funneled company money into personal accounts. The law is absolutely clear: telling the truth to the IRS is not optional.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.