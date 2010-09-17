The Situation In California: Teachers Showing Up To Work And Not Getting Paid

It’s hard to see how the budget situation in California — which must soon be resolved by deep cuts — is anything but a major blow to the economy.



SF Chronicle:

Sudha Gupta hasn’t received a paycheck since July 31, but each day she and the 22 other teachers at Creative Montessori Learning centre in East Palo Alto dutifully come to work to serve 200 mostly low-income preschoolers.

Gupta and her colleagues don’t work for the state, but they are among a growing number of Californians whose everyday lives – and pocketbooks – are being impacted by the impasse over the state budget, which is now 79 days late.

All told, third party vendors are owed millions in back payments that are on hold until the budget iss ue is resolved.

Yesterday the state broke its record for the longest impasse, but there’s some hope it will be resolved this weekend through a combination of about $8 billion in cuts and several billion in new revenues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.