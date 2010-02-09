Federal Investigators Are Denied Access To The Site Of The Goldman Power Plant Explosion

Local police turned away a seven man team from the US Chemical Safety Board at the scene of the Kleen Energy Power Plant explosion today.



“[The police chief] said it was a crime scene,” someone from the Chemical Board told Platts.

The tragic explosion of Middletown, CT’s Kleen Energy plant killed five and injured seven yesterday.

At first it sounded like the case might close on the explosion’s being caused by a tragic accident during a pipe purging procedure, but the latest reports hint that there might be something murky going on.

“Federal law is pretty clear on the point that the board has access to the site…setting aside legalities, the public has a basic right to know what happened there,” the Chemical Board spokesman told Platts.

Whatever it is, we feel pretty confident that it doesn’t have anything to do with Goldman Sachs, which underwrote “The Deal Of The Year” in 2008 when Energy Investors Funds purchased 80% of the Kleen Energy plant for $985 million.

