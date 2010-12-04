The Single Most Overlooked Aspect Of The Derek Jeter Negotiations

As the negotiations between Derek Jeter and the Yankees progress, it’s easy to forget that the shortstop has not demanded anything.



No, Derek Jeter did not demand $23 million over five years, he did not tarnish his pristine image, nor did he fail to represent the team mentality he’s come to embody.

Derek Jeter simply hired an agent.

That agent, Casey Close, has one objective: to get his client as much money as possible. And considering he’s one of the most powerful agents in sport, when he demands $23 million over five years, we’ll assume he knows what he’s doing. After all, demanding more than you ultimately expect to earn is Negotiating 101. In all likelihood, Jeter’s only sin was telling his agent to get as much money as possible.

Granted, Jeter can call off all the posturing and just take the money. But we’re still very early in the process. In the last few seasons the biggest free agents didn’t sign until late December, and last year’s most coveted free agent, Matt Holliday, didn’t resign with the Cardinals until January.

If this impasse extends deep into January, then you can begin questioning the Yankee Captain. But until then, chalk the messy negotiations up to an agent doing his job, not Derek Jeter being a greedy fraud (despite what Yankee haters want to believe).

