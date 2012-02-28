The Single Most Important Part Of A Corporate Turnaround

Keith Ferrazzi is the founder and CEO of Ferrazzi Greenlight.

Photo: eastcoastblogging via Flickr

LinkedIn recently invited master networker Keith Ferrazzi to speak at its headquarters.Ferrazzi wrote the national bestseller, “Never Eat Alone” and now consults with major corporations on how to transform company culture. Right now he’s working with GM.



We recently caught up with Ferrazzi over the phone about his big LinkedIn presentation, and he told us the single most important thing companies should do when launching a turnaround:

“Good relationship management is predictive of profitability and growth. The real focus [with these turnarounds] is on the call to action: We must be more focused on relationships. People have relationships with each other. It’s how people do business. And social networking is business networking.

“We’re in a truly virtual and global world. The ability to manage a relationship used to be ingrained in a culture. We’ve got to accelerate that again.”

