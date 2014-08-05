Singapore's Amazing Airport Will Soon Be Even Better

Singapore’s Changi Airport is already considered to be the world’s best airport. Soon, it will be even better thanks to a “lifestyle destination” addition to connect all three terminals.

Nicknamed Project Jewel, the addition will be a dome-shaped space that will house airport operations, indoor gardens, retail stores, and and hotel facilities.

Designed by the architect of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel complex,Moshe Safdie, Project Jewel will bebuilt of glass and steel andshaped like a doughnut. It will be approximately 1.4 million square feet with five stories.

Project Jewel will connect the all three of Changi’s terminals via all-glass walkways, and will include green walls to offset the emissions from the planes overhead.

It is set to cost $US1.47 billion and will be completed in 2018, according to AsiaOne.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to create at Changi Airport an iconic global attraction that will capture the hearts of both tourists and Singaporeans,” saidLee Seow Hiang, CAG’s Chief Executive Officer.

Project Jewel should be complete in 2018.

