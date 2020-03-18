If you're stuck inside and bored, 'The Sims 4' just dropped to $5 for a limited time

EA ‘The Sims 4,’ from EA.

In a rare move, “The Sims 4” is available for a shockingly low price: Just $US5.

The game is part of EA’s seasonal sale, but it’s marked down higher than most; it usually costs $US40.

“The Sims” franchise is notoriously accessible to everyone – whether you play video games or not – and “The Sims 4” is no exception.

Whether you’re sheltering in place, outright quarantined, or one of the folks who tested positive for coronavirus, there’s one thing we all share in common: Being stuck indoors with lots of time to fill.

If ever there were a good time to buy a game like “The Sims,” that time is now.

EA is making that easy with a ridiculously steep sale: “The Sims 4” is available for just $US5 currently as part of EA’s annual spring sale. Whether you pick it up on Amazon or on EA’s own digital storefront, Origin, the price remains the same $US5.

It’s part of EA’s annual spring sale, which the publisher is starting a little early this year due to the worldwide pandemic.

We started the spring sale a little earlier this year❤️ Save up to 75% on TS4 base game & selected packs. https://t.co/KGrbGxVsvF — The Sims (@TheSims) March 16, 2020

The premise of “The Sims 4” is the same as previous entries in the wildly popular life-simulation franchise:

You act as a sort of virtual god, creating and customising virtual people (“Sims”) who you then guide through their virtual lives. What “SimCity” was to building and running a city, “The Sims” is to human life.

Since launching in 2014, “The Sims 4” has received a mess of add-ons, updates, and expansions that have added everything from pets to magic – many of which are also on sale.

Check out the most recent one right here:

