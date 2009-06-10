'The Sims 3' Is EA's Best PC Launch Ever

Electronic Arts (ERTS) seems to have another hit on its hands: The company says it sold 1.4 million PC/Mac copies of The Sims 3 in its first week on the market, its best PC launch ever.

EA says its Sims 3 iPhone app also reached the no. 1 spot in Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone/iPod touch app store in 37 countries within two days of launch. In the U.S., it hit no. 1 after 18 hours and is still the top app.

So what does that all mean?

An industry source says a $40 wholesale price for the PC edition is a fair assumption, so that’s about $56 million in revenue there. And a week at the top of Apple’s paid iPhone app charts — with a rare $10 app, no less — could be hundreds of thousands of more revenue — maybe even $1 million. Plus in-game purchases, etc.

Not a life-altering event for EA, which is expected to pull in $4.3 billion of revenue this fiscal year, but a very nice launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.