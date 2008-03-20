The Sims 3 Coming In 2009 (ERTS)

Electronic Arts (ERTS) doesn’t have to buy companies to get hit games. They’ve got another one lined up for 2009: The next iteration of their wildly successful Sims franchise.



The game, which lets players create their own characters and watch them live out their lives in a fictional city, might seem quaint in a video game world dominated by sports simulations and ultraviolent shoot ’em ups. That may also be its appeal: EA says it has sold 98 million units of previous Sims titles.

