Rupert Murdoch Is The Only One Laughing In Awesome Taiwanese Animation Of The Simpsons Vs. FOX News

Ujala Sehgal
Simpsons vs. Fox News

Taiwan’s NMA World Edition studio explains the controversy between Fox News Channel and Fox’s “The Simpsons” with a hilarious animation video (below).

Look for appearances by Rupert Murdoch pickpocketting a crowd dressed in a shark costume, Proposition 19, and an armed tank.

If you’re new to the story, some highlights:

The trouble began when The Simpsons dubbed Fox News “Not racist, but #1 with racists.”

Then, The Simpsons made a crack about Fox News being “Unsuitable For Viewers Under 75,” a reference to the fact that Fox News has an older demographic.

Considering that The Simpsons and Fox News are both owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp — which reported profits last quarter largely due to Fox News’ performance with advertisers — Fox News fans have shot back that The Simpsons is biting the hand that feeds it.

Video below.

 

