'The Simpsons' mocked the 2016 race by showing the candidates in an all-out brawl

Over the past weekend, “The Simpsons” released a clip mocking the 2016 presidential field.

The video began with Marge Simpson unable to sleep as campaign-trail accusations fill her dreams.

“I can’t take it anymore! Basic manners are gone from politics! What is it with these ding-dongs?” she asked.

Homer then comforted her with a tale in which “Republicans, Democrats, and Donald Trump all get along.”

Initially all of the candidates indeed got along. But they quickly started physically assaulting each other.

Trump mocked Ted Cruz for his Canadian birthplace before pulling Cruz’s jacket over his head. Trump then ejected the disc from a robotic Marco Rubio. Jeb Bush, who has withdrawn from the race, kicked Trump. And then Hillary Clinton choked Bernie Sanders with her necklace.

“Goldman Sachs says hello!” she told Sanders.

“Hillary, if I get elected, will you tell me what to do?” Sanders asked.

