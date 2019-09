It looks like The Simpsons is spoiling for a fight. Last week the Fox Broadcast show dubbed Fox News “Not Racist, But #1 With Racists.”

This week they are “Unsuitable For Viewers Under 75” — a not-so-subtle nod to the fact Fox News’ demographic tends to skew older.

Look for return shots from Bill O’Reilly and company sometime this week.

Screen grab via @ditzkoff.

