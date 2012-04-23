WATCH: 'The Simpsons' Still Really Hates Fox News

To celebrate the network’s 25th anniversary, Fox re-aired the first-ever episode of “The Simpsons” on Sunday night. And the creators behind “The Simpsons” responded to most of the network with well wishes on the anniversary.



All of the network except Fox News.

That image appeared in the show’s end credits.

This is part of a recurring theme for the team behind “The Simpsons,” which has never held back its opinion about Fox’s cable news network. Back in November 2010, the team put a new slogan on a Fox News chopper: “Fox News: Not Racist, But #1 With Racists.”

After Bill O’Reilly took issue with that, “The Simpsons” responded in the (mostly) lighthearted feud with a new slogan the next week: “Fox News: Not Suitable For Viewers Under 75.”

