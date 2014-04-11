FXX Paid $US750 Million For An Upcoming 552-Episode 'Simpsons' Marathon

YouTube screencap The marathon will show all 552 episodes over 12 days.

FXX has “Simpsons” fans yelling “woo-hoo!” as it announced yesterday that it will air a 12-day marathon of the animated series this August.

The FX spinoff channel will kick off the first-ever cable syndication of Springfield’s favourite family by showing every episode of the series consecutively — all 552 of them.

“It will be the longest continuous marathon in the history of television,” FX CEO, Jon Landgraf told Variety.



However, this marathon didn’t come cheap for FXX. According to Variety, the syndication rights to the longest running American sitcom was valued at $US750 million, making it one of the largest in TV history.

The other terms of the 10 year deal also allows for the 26 year archive of the series to be available to stream on demand via a new mobile app that is distinct to “The Simpsons.”

“Think of it as a comprehensive, beautifully curated digital library of all things ‘Simpsons,'” Landgraf explained. “I’m absolutely blown away by what I’ve seen. This could well be the best app I have ever seen.”

