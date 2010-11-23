The Simpsons Brand Fox News: "Not Racist, But #1 With Racists"

Simpsons fly in the face of Fox News.

The Simpsons has been taking ‘biting the hand that feeds you’ to a whole new level of late. A few weeks back the show handed over opening segment duties to street artist Banksy, resulting in an excoriating critique of ‘Simpsons, the global business.’ Last night the show dubbed Fox News “Not racist, but #1 with racists” — just the beginning of an episode littered with anti-Fox News/GOP innuendo.



Next up: Simpsons, the Washington Mall rally! Kidding, though maybe don’t be surprised if Bart’s chalkboard one day looks like this. Watch the ‘#1’ opening below.





