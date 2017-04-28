'The Simpsons' skewered Trump's first 100 days in office

“The Simpsons” has never taken it lightly on Donald Trump, even before he was president. But now that Trump is in office, the show has gone even harder on him.

To mark Trump’s first 100 days in office — his 100th day is Saturday — the show put up this clip on YouTube hilariously skewering the president.

The clip takes a glimpse inside the White House, where Sean Spicer has hanged himself with an “I Quit” sign posted on his suit jacket. Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, runs off refusing to replace him as press secretary.

Not far away, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner are choking each other, and all the while Trump is in his bedroom, dressed in his pajamas, gushing about how great the first 100 days of his term have been.

The level of comedic detail is impressive: Notice the framed photo of Trump getting pumped behind the steering wheel of a truck — an actual photo of the president that went viral — along with books with titles like “The Little Book of Big Bombs” and “Florida on $US10 Million Dollars a Day.”

A Trump aide appears and encourages Trump to read a bill that lowers taxes “for only Republicans” before signing it.

“Can’t Fox News read it and I’ll watch what they say?” Trump asks.

When he’s told no, the poodle that is his hairpiece wipes a tear from his eye with its tail.

The quick scene cuts to the Simpsons family at home watching current events on the TV. Marge is all out of Prozac and Grampa is being hauled off to wherever he is from (he can’t remember).

Watch the entire clip below:

