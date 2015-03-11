A perfect snapshot of how just 12 actors play 126 characters on 'The Simpsons'

After more than 550 episodes and nearly three decades on the air, it’s pretty safe to say that “The Simpsons” is the most successful cartoon show ever to hit television. It’s also the longest-running.

Matt Groening is at the center of it all, the show’s creator from the start. He’s been executive producer the entire run along with James L. Brooks.

But even more visible are the actors that play these beloved characters. And it’s not all about Homer, Bart, and Lisa. The Simpsons universe is incredibly vast.

The folks at dadavis recently put together this awesome infographic that breaks down what voice actors play what characters on the show — and it may blow your mind a little bit.