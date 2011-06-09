The Silver Linings Playbook Getting Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie set for The Silver Linings PlaybookAngelina Jolie is scheduled to meet with director David O. Russell this week for his latest project, The Silver Linings Playbook, reports Just Jared.



Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in the comedy, which will be an adaptation of Matthew Quick’s novel of the same name.

Pat Peoples (Mark Wahlberg), the endearing narrator of this touching and funny debut, is down on his luck. The former high school history teacher has just been released from a mental institution and placed in the care of his mother. Not one to be discouraged, Pat believes he has only been on the inside for a few months–rather than four years–and plans on reconciling with his estranged wife. Refusing to accept that their apart time is actually a permanent separation, Pat spends his days and nights feverishly trying to become the man she had always desired.

No production date has been set.

The Silver Linings Playbook comes to theatres in 2013 and stars Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper. The film is directed by David O. Russell.

