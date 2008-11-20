The Silver Lining

Believe it or not, there is a silver lining to the ongoing market carnage: The expected returns for long-term investors who invest new cash today are continuing to improve and are now considerably better than average.



The S&P 500 is now about 10%-20% below fair value (according to most of the estimates we trust), and this suggests that total returns over the next decade will be higher than 10% per year.

Importantly, this does NOT mean the market won’t drop precipitously from here. It might. Long-term valuation analysis are irrelevant to near-term forecasting, and as we and others have frequently noted, after bubbles of this magnitude, stocks often overshoot by 50% or more.

Below are Jeremy Grantham’s expected 7-year return estimates for various asset classes as of October 31. Most major stock indices are down more than 10% since then, so the current expected returns are even higher.

