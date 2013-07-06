The 12 Silver Foxes Of Finance

Julia La Roche

grey hair is the ultimate banker/hedge fund hair do.  

We couldn’t help but notice that a handful of folks in finance have developed some really, really nice silver strands over the years.  They’re what we would consider the “silver foxes” of finance.  

Check them out: 

Bill Ackman, Pershing Square (Age: 47)

William Bill Ackman

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan CEO (Age: 57)

Jamie Dimon

Andreas Halvorsen, Viking Global (Age: 52)

Andreas Halvorsen

Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital (Age: 52)

Marc Lasry Avenue Capital

Sergio Ermotti, UBS CEO (Age: 53)

Michael Buholzer/REUTERS

James Dinan, York Capital (Age: 54)

James Dinan

Frederic Oudéa, SocGen (Age: 50)

oudea 5

Christine Lagarde, IMF (Age: 57)

Christine Lagarde

Bruce Kovner, Catxon Associates (Age: 68)

Bruce Kovner

Josef Ackermann, former CEO of Deutsche Bank (Age: 65)

Josef Ackerman

Glenn Hutchins, co-founder of Silver Lake (Age: 56)

Glenn Hutchins

Daniel Loeb, Third Point LLC (Age: 51)

Daniel Loeb

