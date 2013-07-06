The 12 Silver Foxes Of Finance

grey hair is the ultimate banker/hedge fund hair do.
We couldn’t help but notice that a handful of folks in finance have developed some really, really nice silver strands over the years. They’re what we would consider the “silver foxes” of finance.
Check them out:
Bill Ackman, Pershing Square (Age: 47)
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan CEO (Age: 57)
Andreas Halvorsen, Viking Global (Age: 52)
Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital (Age: 52)
Sergio Ermotti, UBS CEO (Age: 53)
James Dinan, York Capital (Age: 54)
Frederic Oudéa, SocGen (Age: 50)
Christine Lagarde, IMF (Age: 57)
Bruce Kovner, Catxon Associates (Age: 68)
Josef Ackermann, former CEO of Deutsche Bank (Age: 65)
Glenn Hutchins, co-founder of Silver Lake (Age: 56)
Daniel Loeb, Third Point LLC (Age: 51)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.