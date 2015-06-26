The Silicon Valley housing crisis is epitomized in this listing for a $899/month tent

You may have heard that real estate is expensive in the Bay Area.

This is how expensive: A 9′ by 7′ tent someone has pitched in their garden is currently going for $US899 per month (or $US46 per day) in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View. A tent. In someone’s garden. Rents for nearly $US900 a month.

And this is considered a steal.

The listing on Airbnb says that “the tent comes with a shower per day.” It’s also specified that the renter “can eat inside.”

The crazy thing is that if you spend enough time researching Silicon Valley housing, this does start to look like a steal.

Buying a pretty basic house in the area, within a good school district, costs over $US1 million these days.

However, if you are the type of person considering pitching a long-term tent, living at the gorgeous Big Sur campground seems like the better option, for just $US11 a day more.

