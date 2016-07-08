The Silicon Valley 100: Ranked 1 to 100

There’s a misconception that Silicon Valley is all about creating frivolous apps and getting paid buckets of money to do it while working in a frat house. Some of the brogrammer culture does exist in pockets, but it doesn’t define the cradle of innovation where thousands work and create in Silicon Valley.

Instead, after months of research and debate, Business Insider is proud to present the Silicon Valley 100, our annual list of the people who matter most and define what it means to be in Silicon Valley.

This isn’t another who’s who list based on long-standing reputation; rather it is a look at who made a difference in the past year. These are the star executives breaking new ground at companies, the venture capitalists who did more than make big bets on the future, and the companies that want to change industries and your life.

Here is the list of the Silicon Valley 100 of 2016, ranked from 1 to 100:

1. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook

2. Larry Page of Alphabet

3. Travis Kalanick of Uber

4. Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX

5. Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

6. Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Square

7. Tim Cook of Apple

8. Marc Benioff of Salesforce

9. David Marcus of Facebook

10. Scott Dylla, David Reiner, and Brian Slingerland of Stemcentrx

11. Sundar Pichai of Google

12. Dan Schulman of PayPal

13. Meg Whitman of Hewlett-Packard

14. Peter Thiel of Founders Fund, Palantir, and Thiel Fellowship

15. Diane Greene of Bebop and Google

16. Reed Hastings of Netflix

17. Kyle Vogt of Cruise

18. Sam Altman of Y Combinator

19. Stewart Butterfield of Slack

20. Chris Sacca of Lowercase Capital

21. Jeff Lawson of Twilio

22. Logan Green and John Zimmer of Lyft

23. Bill Gurley of Benchmark Capital

24. Chamath Palihapitiya of Social Capital

25. Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey of Oculus VR

26. Chuck Robbins of Cisco

27. David Sacks of Zenefits

28. Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia of Airbnb

29. Regina Dugan of Facebook

30. Rob Mee of Pivotal

31. Keith Block of Salesforce

32. Diane Bryant of Intel

33. John and Patrick Collison of Stripe

34. Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook

35. Mike Cagney, Dan Macklin, Ian Brady, and James Finnigan of SoFi

36. Orion Hindawi of Tanium

37. Greg Clark of Blue Coat

38. Adam Bain of Twitter

39. George Hotz of Comma.ai

40. Andrew Dreskin of Ticketfly

41. Ev Williams of Medium and Obvious Ventures

42. Eddy Cue and Jimmy Iovine of Apple

43. Peter Szulczewski of Wish

44. Garrett Camp of Uber, StumbleUpon, and Expa

45. Chris Dixon of Andreesen Horowitz

46. Brian McClendon of Uber

47. Chris Cox of Facebook

48. Nat Friedman of Xaramin

49. Marissa Mayer of Yahoo

50. Susan Wojcicki of Youtube

51. Bozoma Saint John of Apple

52. Doug Evans of Juicero

53. Chris Urmson of Google

54. Chris Lehane of Airbnb

55. Patrick Brown of Impossible Foods

56. Joshua Reeves of Gusto

57. Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala of Intel

58. Ben Hindman of Mesosphere

59. Rick Osterloh of Google

60. Steve Huffman of Reddit

61. Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp of Pinterest

62. Max Levchin of Affirm

63. Todd McKinnon of Okta

64. Susan Wu, Laura I. Gómez, Erica Baker, Ellen Pao, Tracy Chou, Y-Vonne Hutchinson, Bethanye McKinney Blount, Freada Kapor Klein of Project Include

65. Mårten Mickos of HackerOne

66. Dick Costolo of Chorus and Index Ventures

67. Dag Kittlaus of Viv and Siri

68. Angela Ahrendts of Apple

69. Martin Roscheisen of Diamond Foundry

70. Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe

71. Scott Dietzen of Pure Storage

72. Divya Nag of Apple

73. Kris Gale and Vivek Garipalli of Clover Health

74. Ali Rowghani of Y Combinator

75. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy of JOYUS and theBoardlist

76. Nick Weaver of Eero

77. Dustin Moskovitz of Asan

78. Ali Ghodsi of Databricks

79. Tim Kentley-Klay of Zoox

80. Shervin Pishevar of Sherpa Capital

81. Phil Fernandez of Marketo

82. Safra Catz, Larry Ellison, and Mark Hurd of Oracle

83. Chris Wanstrath of Github

84. Talia Jane of Yelp

85. Joe Lonsdale of Formation 8

86. Stacy Brown-Philpot of TaskRabbit

87. Jess Lee of Polyvore

88. Marco Zappacosta of Thumbtack

89. Marwan Fawaz of Nest

90. Javier Soltero of Microsoft

91. Ryan Hoover of Product Hunt

92. Xavier Niel of 42

93. Matthew Price, Lee Holloway, and Michelle Zatlyn of CloudFlare

94. Nirav Tolia of Nextdoor

95. Tom Reilly of Cloudera

96. Manny Bamfo of Recharge

97. Tony Xu of DoorDash

98. David Drummond of Alphabet

99. Andre Iguadala

100. David Boies of Theranos

