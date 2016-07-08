The Silicon Valley 100: Ranked 1 to 100

There’s a misconception that Silicon Valley is all about creating frivolous apps and getting paid buckets of money to do it while working in a frat house. Some of the brogrammer culture does exist in pockets, but it doesn’t define the cradle of innovation where thousands work and create in Silicon Valley.
Instead, after months of research and debate, Business Insider is proud to present the Silicon Valley 100, our annual list of the people who matter most and define what it means to be in Silicon Valley.
This isn’t another who’s who list based on long-standing reputation; rather it is a look at who made a difference in the past year. These are the star executives breaking new ground at companies, the venture capitalists who did more than make big bets on the future, and the companies that want to change industries and your life.
Here is the list of the Silicon Valley 100 of 2016, ranked from 1 to 100:
1. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook
2. Larry Page of Alphabet
3. Travis Kalanick of Uber
4. Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX
5. Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn
6. Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Square
7. Tim Cook of Apple
8. Marc Benioff of Salesforce
9. David Marcus of Facebook
10. Scott Dylla, David Reiner, and Brian Slingerland of Stemcentrx
11. Sundar Pichai of Google
12. Dan Schulman of PayPal
13. Meg Whitman of Hewlett-Packard
14. Peter Thiel of Founders Fund, Palantir, and Thiel Fellowship
15. Diane Greene of Bebop and Google
16. Reed Hastings of Netflix
17. Kyle Vogt of Cruise
18. Sam Altman of Y Combinator
19. Stewart Butterfield of Slack
20. Chris Sacca of Lowercase Capital
21. Jeff Lawson of Twilio
22. Logan Green and John Zimmer of Lyft
23. Bill Gurley of Benchmark Capital
24. Chamath Palihapitiya of Social Capital
25. Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey of Oculus VR
26. Chuck Robbins of Cisco
27. David Sacks of Zenefits
28. Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia of Airbnb
29. Regina Dugan of Facebook
30. Rob Mee of Pivotal
31. Keith Block of Salesforce
32. Diane Bryant of Intel
33. John and Patrick Collison of Stripe
34. Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook
35. Mike Cagney, Dan Macklin, Ian Brady, and James Finnigan of SoFi
36. Orion Hindawi of Tanium
37. Greg Clark of Blue Coat
38. Adam Bain of Twitter
39. George Hotz of Comma.ai
40. Andrew Dreskin of Ticketfly
41. Ev Williams of Medium and Obvious Ventures
42. Eddy Cue and Jimmy Iovine of Apple
43. Peter Szulczewski of Wish
44. Garrett Camp of Uber, StumbleUpon, and Expa
45. Chris Dixon of Andreesen Horowitz
46. Brian McClendon of Uber
47. Chris Cox of Facebook
48. Nat Friedman of Xaramin
49. Marissa Mayer of Yahoo
50. Susan Wojcicki of Youtube
51. Bozoma Saint John of Apple
52. Doug Evans of Juicero
53. Chris Urmson of Google
54. Chris Lehane of Airbnb
55. Patrick Brown of Impossible Foods
56. Joshua Reeves of Gusto
57. Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala of Intel
58. Ben Hindman of Mesosphere
59. Rick Osterloh of Google
60. Steve Huffman of Reddit
61. Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp of Pinterest
62. Max Levchin of Affirm
63. Todd McKinnon of Okta
64. Susan Wu, Laura I. Gómez, Erica Baker, Ellen Pao, Tracy Chou, Y-Vonne Hutchinson, Bethanye McKinney Blount, Freada Kapor Klein of Project Include
65. Mårten Mickos of HackerOne
66. Dick Costolo of Chorus and Index Ventures
67. Dag Kittlaus of Viv and Siri
68. Angela Ahrendts of Apple
69. Martin Roscheisen of Diamond Foundry
70. Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe
71. Scott Dietzen of Pure Storage
72. Divya Nag of Apple
73. Kris Gale and Vivek Garipalli of Clover Health
74. Ali Rowghani of Y Combinator
75. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy of JOYUS and theBoardlist
76. Nick Weaver of Eero
77. Dustin Moskovitz of Asan
78. Ali Ghodsi of Databricks
79. Tim Kentley-Klay of Zoox
80. Shervin Pishevar of Sherpa Capital
81. Phil Fernandez of Marketo
82. Safra Catz, Larry Ellison, and Mark Hurd of Oracle
83. Chris Wanstrath of Github
84. Talia Jane of Yelp
85. Joe Lonsdale of Formation 8
86. Stacy Brown-Philpot of TaskRabbit
87. Jess Lee of Polyvore
88. Marco Zappacosta of Thumbtack
89. Marwan Fawaz of Nest
90. Javier Soltero of Microsoft
91. Ryan Hoover of Product Hunt
92. Xavier Niel of 42
93. Matthew Price, Lee Holloway, and Michelle Zatlyn of CloudFlare
94. Nirav Tolia of Nextdoor
95. Tom Reilly of Cloudera
96. Manny Bamfo of Recharge
97. Tony Xu of DoorDash
98. David Drummond of Alphabet
99. Andre Iguadala
100. David Boies of Theranos
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.