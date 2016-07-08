The Silicon Valley 100: From A to Z

There’s a misconception that Silicon Valley is all about creating frivolous apps and getting paid buckets of money to do it while working in a frat house. Some of the brogrammer culture does exist in pockets, but it doesn’t define the cradle of innovation where thousands work and create in Silicon Valley.

Instead, after months of research and debate, Business Insider is proud to present the Silicon Valley 100, our annual list of the people who matter most and define what it means to be in Silicon Valley.

This isn’t another who’s who list based on long-standing reputation; rather it is a look at who made a difference in the past year. These are the star executives breaking new ground at companies, the venture capitalists who did more than make big bets on the future, and the companies that want to change industries and your life.

Here is the list of the Silicon Valley 100 of 2016, from A to Z:

Angela Ahrendts of Apple (No. 68)

Sam Altman of Y Combinator (No. 18)

Adam Bain of Twitter (No. 38)

Manny Bamfo of Recharge (No. 96)

Marc Benioff of Salesforce (No. 8)

Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia of Airbnb (No. 28)

Keith Block of Salesforce (No. 31)

David Boies of Theranos (No. 100)

Patrick Brown of Impossible Foods (No. 55)

Stacy Brown-Philpot of TaskRabbit (No. 86)

Diane Bryant of Intel (No. 32)

Stewart Butterfield of Slack (No. 19)

Mike Cagney, Dan Macklin, Ian Brady, and James Finnigan of SoFi (No. 35)

Garrett Camp of Uber, StumbleUpon, and Expa (No. 44)

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy of JOYUS and theBoardlist (No. 75)

Safra Catz, Larry Ellison, and Mark Hurd of Oracle (No. 82)

Greg Clark of Blue Coat (No. 37)

John and Patrick Collison of Stripe (No. 33)

Tim Cook of Apple (No. 7)

Dick Costolo of Chorus and Index Ventures (No. 66)

Chris Cox of Facebook (No. 47)

Eddy Cue and Jimmy Iovine of Apple (No. 42)

Scott Dietzen of Pure Storage (No. 71)

Chris Dixon of Andreesen Horowitz (No. 45)

Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Square (No. 6)

Andrew Dreskin of Ticketfly (No. 40)

David Drummond of Alphabet (No. 98)

Regina Dugan of Facebook (No. 29)

Scott Dylla, David Reiner, and Brian Slingerland of Stemcentrx (No. 10)

Doug Evans of Juicero (No. 52)

Marwan Fawaz of Nest (No. 89)

Phil Fernandez of Marketo (No. 81)

Nat Friedman of Xaramin (No. 48)

Kris Gale and Vivek Garipalli of Clover Health (No. 73)

Ali Ghodsi of Databricks (No. 78)

Logan Green and John Zimmer of Lyft (No. 22)

Diane Greene of Bebop and Google (No. 15)

Bill Gurley of Benchmark Capital (No. 23)

Reed Hastings of Netflix (No. 16)

Orion Hindawi of Tanium (No. 36)

Ben Hindman of Mesosphere (No. 58)

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn (No. 5)

Ryan Hoover of Product Hunt (No. 91)

George Hotz of Comma.ai (No. 39)

Steve Huffman of Reddit (No. 60)

Andre Iguadala (No. 99)

Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey of Oculus VR (No. 25)

Talia Jane of Yelp (No. 84)

Bozoma Saint John of Apple (No. 51)

Travis Kalanick of Uber (No. 3)

Tim Kentley-Klay of Zoox (No. 79)

Dag Kittlaus of Viv and Siri (No. 67)

Jeff Lawson of Twilio (No. 21)

Jess Lee of Polyvore (No. 87)

Chris Lehane of Airbnb (No. 54)

Max Levchin of Affirm (No. 62)

Joe Lonsdale of Formation 8 (No. 85)

David Marcus of Facebook (No. 9)

Marissa Mayer of Yahoo (No. 49)

Brian McClendon of Uber (No. 46)

Todd McKinnon of Okta (No. 63)

Rob Mee of Pivotal (No. 30)

Mårten Mickos of HackerOne (No. 65)

Dustin Moskovitz of Asan (No. 77)

Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX (No. 4)

Divya Nag of Apple (No. 72)

Xavier Niel of 42 (No. 92)

Rick Osterloh of Google (No. 59)

Larry Page of Alphabet (No. 2)

Chamath Palihapitiya of Social Capital (No. 24)

Sundar Pichai of Google (No. 11)

Shervin Pishevar of Sherpa Capital (No. 80)

Matthew Price, Lee Holloway, and Michelle Zatlyn of CloudFlare (No. 93)

Joshua Reeves of Gusto (No. 56)

Tom Reilly of Cloudera (No. 95)

Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala of Intel (No. 57)

Chuck Robbins of Cisco (No. 26)

Martin Roscheisen of Diamond Foundry (No. 69)

Ali Rowghani of Y Combinator (No. 74)

Chris Sacca of Lowercase Capital (No. 20)

David Sacks of Zenefits (No. 27)

Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook (No. 34)

Dan Schulman of PayPal (No. 12)

Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp of Pinterest (No. 61)

Javier Soltero of Microsoft (No. 90)

Peter Szulczewski of Wish (No. 43)

Peter Thiel of Founders Fund, Palantir, and Thiel Fellowship (No. 14)

Nirav Tolia of Nextdoor (No. 94)

Chris Urmson of Google (No. 53)

Kyle Vogt of Cruise (No. 17)

Chris Wanstrath of Github (No. 83)

Nick Weaver of Eero (No. 76)

Meg Whitman of Hewlett-Packard (No. 13)

Ev Williams of Medium and Obvious Ventures(No. 41)

Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe (No. 70)

Susan Wojcicki of Youtube (No. 50)

Susan Wu, Laura I. Gómez, Erica Baker, Ellen Pao, Tracy Chou, Y-Vonne Hutchinson, Bethanye McKinney Blount, Freada Kapor Klein of Project Include (No. 64)

Tony Xu of DoorDash (No. 97)

Marco Zappacosta of Thumbtack (No. 88)

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook (No. 1)

