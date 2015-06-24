The Silicon Valley 100 2015: 1-100

After months of research and debate, Business Insider has released the Silicon Valley 100, the who’s who of the most prominent, and coolest, people in Silicon Valley.

To compile the list, we looked at who won big in the past year: star executives, industry-changing acquisitions, top VCs, promising companies shifting industries, and more.

We’ve listed everyone from 1-100 below, as well as some quotes from the most well-known and influential people on the list. You can view the full SV100 in detail here, or click on each name for more information about the coolest people in Silicon Valley.

1. Elizabeth Holmes — Founder, CEO, and chairman of Theranos

2. Travis Kalanick — CEO and cofounder of Uber

3. Tim Cook — CEO of Apple

4. Jack Dorsey — CEO of Twitter (interim) and Square

5. Sundar Pichai — Senior vice president at Google

6. Renaud Laplanche — Founder and CEO of Lending Club

7. Nick Woodman — Founder and CEO of GoPro

8. Marc Benioff — Cofounder and CEO of Salesforce

9. Stewart Butterfield — Cofounder and CEO of Slack

10. Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Box

11. Mikkel Svane and Alexander Aghassipour — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Zendesk

12. Rob Bearden — CEO of Hortonworks

13. Suresh Batchu and Ajay Mishra — Cofounders of MobileIron

14. Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe — Cofounders of Oculus

15. Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin — Cofounders of Lynda.com

16. Art Levinson — CEO of Calico

17. Elon Musk — CEO and CTO of SpaceX; CEO of Tesla Motors; chairman of SolarCity

18. James Park — CEO of Fitbit

19. Mark Zuckerberg — Cofounder and CEO of Facebook

20. Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp — Cofounders of Pinterest

21. Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia — Cofounders of Airbnb

22. Jony Ive — Chief design officer of Apple

23. Larry Page — Cofounder of Google

24. Garrett Camp — Cofounder of Uber; founder of Expa

25. Ryan Graves — Head of global operations at Uber

26. Chris Sacca — Founder of Lowercase Capital

27. Jimmy Iovine and Eddy Cue — Cofounder of Beats Electronics/SVP of internet software and services at Apple

28. Anthony Noto — CFO of Twitter

29. Parker Conrad and Laks Srini — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Zenefits

30. Justin Kan, Emmett Shear, and Kevin Lin — Cofounders of Twitch

31. Meg Whitman — Chairwoman, president, and CEO of Hewlett-Packard

32. Kayvon Beykpour and Joseph Bernstein — CEO and cofounder/cofounder of Periscope

33. Shannon Liss-Riordan — Employment-rights lawyer

34. Mark Pincus — Cofounder and CEO of Zynga

35. Ellen Pao — CEO of Reddit

36. Tony Fadell — CEO of Nest Labs (Google)

37. Patrick and John Collison — Cofounders of Stripe

38. Angela Ahrendts — SVP of retail and online stores at Apple

39. Reed Hastings — Cofounder and CEO of Netflix

40. Marissa Mayer — CEO of Yahoo

41. John Thompson — Chairman of Microsoft; CEO of Virtual Instruments

42. Larry Ellison, Mark Hurd, and Safra Catz — Former CEO, now chairman and CTO/co-CEO/co-CEO of Oracle

43. Susan Wojcicki — CEO of YouTube

44. Megan Smith — US chief technology officer

45. David Marcus — Vice president of messaging products at Facebook

46. Greg Duffy and Aamir Viran — Cofounders of Dropcam

47. Albert Lee and Mike Lee — Cofounders of MyFitnessPal

48. Simon Khalaf — President and CEO of Flurry

49. Chris Wanstrath and PJ Hyett — Cofounders of Github

50. Dheeraj Pandey — Cofounder and CEO of Nutanix

51. Nirav Tolia, David Wiesen, Prakash Janakiraman, and Sarah Leary — Cofounders of Nextdoor

52. Peter Asbill, Elias Roman, Elliott Breece, Scott Robbin, and Aza Raskin — Cofounders of Songza

53. Alex Hawkinson, Jeff Hagins, and Andrew Brooks — Cofounders of SmartThings

54. John Zimmer and Logan Green — Cofounders of Lyft

55. Mike Olson, Christophe Bisciglia, Amr Awadallah, and Jeff Hammerbacher — Cofounders of Cloudera

56. Jason Kilar and Richard Tom — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Vessel

57. Max Mullen, Brandon Leonardo, and Apoorva Mehta — Cofounders of Instacart

58. Josh James — Founder and CEO of Domo

59. Tony Xu, Evan Moore, Stanley Tang, and Andy Fang — Cofounders of DoorDash

60. Ryan Hoover — Founder of Product Hunt

61. Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev — Cofounders of Robinhood

62. Ben Rubin, Roi Tirosh, and Itai Danino — Cofounders of Meerkat

63. Kevin Gibbon and Joshua Scott — Cofounders of Shyp

64. Craig Martin and Curtis Lee — Cofounders of Luxe Valet

65. Balaji Srinivasan, Matthew Pauker, Nigel Drego, Daniel Firu, and Veerbhan Kheterpal — Cofounders of 21 Inc.

66. Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Coinbase

67. Brit Morin — Founder and CEO of Brit + Co.

68. Doug Evans — Founder and CEO of Juicero

69. Kavan Seggie — Founder of AddLive

70. Josh McFarland and Mark Ayzenshtat — Cofounders of TellApart

71. Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg — Cofounders of Re/code

72. Amit Kumar, Jeff Winner, Eckart Walther, and Geraud Boyer — Cofounders of CardSpring

73. Dave Morin — Cofounder of Path; founder of Slow Ventures

74. Solomon Hykes — Founder and CTO of Docker

75. Steve Zadesky — Vice president of iPod/iPhone product design at Apple

76. Bill Gurley — General partner at Benchmark Capital

77. Chamath Palihapitiya — Founder of Social+Capital Partnership

78. Sam Altman — Founding partner and president of Y Combinator

79. Andy Rubin — Managing director of Playground Global

80. Renee James — President of Intel

81. Ed Lee — Mayor of San Francisco

82. Eric Migicovsky — Founder and CEO of Pebble

83. Josh Reeves, Edward Kim, and Tomer London — Cofounders of ZenPayroll

84. Andrew Rubin, PJ Kirner, and Alan Stokol — Cofounders of Illumio

85. Ev Williams — Founder of Obvious Ventures

86. Adam Cahan — Senior vice president of mobile at Yahoo

87. Jason Johnson and Yves Behar — Cofounders of August

88. Kyle Vogt — CEO of Cruise

89. Aarthi Ramamurthy — Founder of Lumoid

90. Liz Wessel and JJ Fliegelman — Cofounders of Campus Job

91. Amanda Bradford — Founder and CEO of The League

92. Or Arbel — Cofounder and CEO of Yo

93. Ross Mason — Founder and VP of product strategy at MuleSoft

94. Rand Paul — US senator (R-Kentucky) and 2016 presidential candidate

95. John Doerr, Megan Quinn, Matt Murphy, and Mary Meeker — Partners at Kleiner Perkins

96. Peter Thiel — Partner at Founders Fund; chairman of Palantir; founder of the Thiel Fellowship; investor

97. Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest — Cofounders of Okta

98. Conrad Chu, Van Tran, and Tri Tran — Cofounders of Munchery

99. Gagan Biyani, Morgan Springer, Neeraj Berry, and Matt Kent — Cofounders of Sprig

100. Mat Honan — Bureau chief of BuzzFeed SF

