The Silicon Valley 100 2015: 1-100

After months of research and debate, Business Insider has released the Silicon Valley 100, the who’s who of the most prominent, and coolest, people in Silicon Valley.
To compile the list, we looked at who won big in the past year: star executives, industry-changing acquisitions, top VCs, promising companies shifting industries, and more.
We’ve listed everyone from 1-100 below, as well as some quotes from the most well-known and influential people on the list. You can view the full SV100 in detail here, or click on each name for more information about the coolest people in Silicon Valley.
1. Elizabeth Holmes — Founder, CEO, and chairman of Theranos
2. Travis Kalanick — CEO and cofounder of Uber
3. Tim Cook — CEO of Apple
4. Jack Dorsey — CEO of Twitter (interim) and Square
5. Sundar Pichai — Senior vice president at Google
6. Renaud Laplanche — Founder and CEO of Lending Club
7. Nick Woodman — Founder and CEO of GoPro
8. Marc Benioff — Cofounder and CEO of Salesforce
9. Stewart Butterfield — Cofounder and CEO of Slack
10. Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Box
11. Mikkel Svane and Alexander Aghassipour — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Zendesk
12. Rob Bearden — CEO of Hortonworks
13. Suresh Batchu and Ajay Mishra — Cofounders of MobileIron
14. Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe — Cofounders of Oculus
15. Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin — Cofounders of Lynda.com
16. Art Levinson — CEO of Calico
17. Elon Musk — CEO and CTO of SpaceX; CEO of Tesla Motors; chairman of SolarCity
18. James Park — CEO of Fitbit
19. Mark Zuckerberg — Cofounder and CEO of Facebook
20. Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp — Cofounders of Pinterest
21. Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia — Cofounders of Airbnb
22. Jony Ive — Chief design officer of Apple
23. Larry Page — Cofounder of Google
24. Garrett Camp — Cofounder of Uber; founder of Expa
25. Ryan Graves — Head of global operations at Uber
26. Chris Sacca — Founder of Lowercase Capital
27. Jimmy Iovine and Eddy Cue — Cofounder of Beats Electronics/SVP of internet software and services at Apple
28. Anthony Noto — CFO of Twitter
29. Parker Conrad and Laks Srini — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Zenefits
30. Justin Kan, Emmett Shear, and Kevin Lin — Cofounders of Twitch
31. Meg Whitman — Chairwoman, president, and CEO of Hewlett-Packard
32. Kayvon Beykpour and Joseph Bernstein — CEO and cofounder/cofounder of Periscope
33. Shannon Liss-Riordan — Employment-rights lawyer
34. Mark Pincus — Cofounder and CEO of Zynga
35. Ellen Pao — CEO of Reddit
36. Tony Fadell — CEO of Nest Labs (Google)
37. Patrick and John Collison — Cofounders of Stripe
38. Angela Ahrendts — SVP of retail and online stores at Apple
39. Reed Hastings — Cofounder and CEO of Netflix
40. Marissa Mayer — CEO of Yahoo
41. John Thompson — Chairman of Microsoft; CEO of Virtual Instruments
42. Larry Ellison, Mark Hurd, and Safra Catz — Former CEO, now chairman and CTO/co-CEO/co-CEO of Oracle
43. Susan Wojcicki — CEO of YouTube
44. Megan Smith — US chief technology officer
45. David Marcus — Vice president of messaging products at Facebook
46. Greg Duffy and Aamir Viran — Cofounders of Dropcam
47. Albert Lee and Mike Lee — Cofounders of MyFitnessPal
48. Simon Khalaf — President and CEO of Flurry
49. Chris Wanstrath and PJ Hyett — Cofounders of Github
50. Dheeraj Pandey — Cofounder and CEO of Nutanix
51. Nirav Tolia, David Wiesen, Prakash Janakiraman, and Sarah Leary — Cofounders of Nextdoor
52. Peter Asbill, Elias Roman, Elliott Breece, Scott Robbin, and Aza Raskin — Cofounders of Songza
53. Alex Hawkinson, Jeff Hagins, and Andrew Brooks — Cofounders of SmartThings
54. John Zimmer and Logan Green — Cofounders of Lyft
55. Mike Olson, Christophe Bisciglia, Amr Awadallah, and Jeff Hammerbacher — Cofounders of Cloudera
56. Jason Kilar and Richard Tom — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Vessel
57. Max Mullen, Brandon Leonardo, and Apoorva Mehta — Cofounders of Instacart
58. Josh James — Founder and CEO of Domo
59. Tony Xu, Evan Moore, Stanley Tang, and Andy Fang — Cofounders of DoorDash
60. Ryan Hoover — Founder of Product Hunt
61. Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev — Cofounders of Robinhood
62. Ben Rubin, Roi Tirosh, and Itai Danino — Cofounders of Meerkat
63. Kevin Gibbon and Joshua Scott — Cofounders of Shyp
64. Craig Martin and Curtis Lee — Cofounders of Luxe Valet
65. Balaji Srinivasan, Matthew Pauker, Nigel Drego, Daniel Firu, and Veerbhan Kheterpal — Cofounders of 21 Inc.
66. Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam — Cofounder and CEO/cofounder of Coinbase
67. Brit Morin — Founder and CEO of Brit + Co.
68. Doug Evans — Founder and CEO of Juicero
69. Kavan Seggie — Founder of AddLive
70. Josh McFarland and Mark Ayzenshtat — Cofounders of TellApart
71. Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg — Cofounders of Re/code
72. Amit Kumar, Jeff Winner, Eckart Walther, and Geraud Boyer — Cofounders of CardSpring
73. Dave Morin — Cofounder of Path; founder of Slow Ventures
74. Solomon Hykes — Founder and CTO of Docker
75. Steve Zadesky — Vice president of iPod/iPhone product design at Apple
76. Bill Gurley — General partner at Benchmark Capital
77. Chamath Palihapitiya — Founder of Social+Capital Partnership
78. Sam Altman — Founding partner and president of Y Combinator
79. Andy Rubin — Managing director of Playground Global
80. Renee James — President of Intel
81. Ed Lee — Mayor of San Francisco
82. Eric Migicovsky — Founder and CEO of Pebble
83. Josh Reeves, Edward Kim, and Tomer London — Cofounders of ZenPayroll
84. Andrew Rubin, PJ Kirner, and Alan Stokol — Cofounders of Illumio
85. Ev Williams — Founder of Obvious Ventures
86. Adam Cahan — Senior vice president of mobile at Yahoo
87. Jason Johnson and Yves Behar — Cofounders of August
88. Kyle Vogt — CEO of Cruise
89. Aarthi Ramamurthy — Founder of Lumoid
90. Liz Wessel and JJ Fliegelman — Cofounders of Campus Job
91. Amanda Bradford — Founder and CEO of The League
92. Or Arbel — Cofounder and CEO of Yo
93. Ross Mason — Founder and VP of product strategy at MuleSoft
94. Rand Paul — US senator (R-Kentucky) and 2016 presidential candidate
95. John Doerr, Megan Quinn, Matt Murphy, and Mary Meeker — Partners at Kleiner Perkins
96. Peter Thiel — Partner at Founders Fund; chairman of Palantir; founder of the Thiel Fellowship; investor
97. Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest — Cofounders of Okta
98. Conrad Chu, Van Tran, and Tri Tran — Cofounders of Munchery
99. Gagan Biyani, Morgan Springer, Neeraj Berry, and Matt Kent — Cofounders of Sprig
100. Mat Honan — Bureau chief of BuzzFeed SF
