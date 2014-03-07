THE SILICON VALLEY 100: The Coolest People In Tech Right Now

After months of research, debate, and more research, Business Insider is proud to present our annual Silicon Valley 100, the authoritative ranking of the people who matter most in Silicon Valley. The list covers people who backed promising companies and saw big exits; were star executives; created new, interesting things; changed entire industries; and made industry-defining acquisitions or took their companies public.

In sum, these people aren’t riding on old reputations. All of them did something of note since our last instalment in February 2013, and they won big. And if you feel that we missed someone, tell us — we’re not all-knowing, and we love telling stories about amazing people.

In A-Z Order »

The Complete List 1-100 »

Acknowledgments



Thanks to our many readers who took the time to send us nominations. The Silicon Valley 100 was assembled by Megan Rose Dickey, Jillian D’Onfro, Alyson Shontell, Jim Edwards, and Steve Kovach. Copy editing by Elizabeth Wilke and Jill Klausen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.