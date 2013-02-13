The Silicon Valley 100: 1-100

Alyson Shontell
  1. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger
  2. Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, David Ebersman
  3. Tim Cook
  4. Jeff Weiner
  5. David Drummond
  6. David Sacks
  7. Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy
  8. Dave Duffield, Aneel Bhusri
  9. Godfrey Sullivan
  10. Marissa Mayer
  11. Elon Musk
  12. Larry Page
  13. Jony Ive
  14. Andy Rubin
  15. Peter Thiel, Jim Breyer, Yuri Milner, Mark Pincus
  16. Jeremy Stoppelman
  17. Isabelle Olsson, Steve Lee, and Sergey Brin
  18. Robert Thomas
  19. Frank Slootman
  20. Ross Levinsohn
  21. Tom Preston-Werner
  22. Dustin Moskovitz
  23. Dick Costolo
  24. Victoria Ransom
  25. Michael Seibel, Ammon Bartram, Guillaume Luccisano
  26. Gideon Yu and Jim Harbaugh
  27. Eric Migicovsky
  28. David Goldberg
  29. Temo Chalasani and Marc Provost
  30. James Beshara
  31. John Donahoe
  32. Joe Fernandez and Binh Tran
  33. Bret Taylor
  34. Marc Benioff
  35. Gentry Underwood
  36. Evan Williams, Jason Goldman, Biz Stone
  37. Paul Graham
  38. Chris Anderson
  39. Martin Casado
  40. Patrick Collison
  41. Lee Linden and Ben Lewis
  42. Reid Hoffman
  43. Sahil Lavingia
  44. Paul Davison
  45. Tyler Bosmeny, Dan Carroll and Rafael Garcia
  46. Meredith Perry
  47. Hunter Walk and Satya Patel
  48. Andrew Ng, Daphne Koller
  49. Bradford Cross, Aria Haghighi
  50. John Zimmer, Logan Green
  51. James Park
  52. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz
  53. Ron Conway
  54. Satoshi Nakamoto
  55. Sam Shank
  56. Justin Kan
  57. Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi
  58. Joe Lonsdale and Alex Karp
  59. Max Schireson
  60. Dave DeWalt
  61. Phil Libin
  62. Noam Bardin
  63. Aaron Levie
  64. Mike Olson
  65. Ben Silbermann
  66. Eddy Cue
  67. Matt Rogers and Tony Fadell
  68. Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia
  69. Travis Kalanick
  70. Dennis Woodside
  71. Dave Morin
  72. Doug Mack, Alison Pincus and Susan Feldman
  73. Alexander Asseily and Hosain Rahman
  74. Sam Zaid, Elliot Kroo, Jessica Scorpio
  75. Todd McKinnon
  76. Jack Dorsey
  77. Reed Hastings
  78. Joe Kennedy
  79. Lars Rasmussen and Tom Stocky
  80. Adam D’Angelo
  81. Dalton Caldwell
  82. Paul Maritz and Pat Gelsinger
  83. David Lawee
  84. Henrique De Castro
  85. Salar Kamangar
  86. Vic Gundotra and Bradley Horowitz
  87. Gokul Rajaram
  88. Gregg Zehr
  89. Deep Nishar
  90. Sundar Pichai
  91. Joff Redfern
  92. Hugo Barra
  93. Chris Cox
  94. Neal Mohan
  95. Roelof Botha
  96. Kevin and Julia Hartz
  97. Simon Khalaf
  98. Dave McClure
  99. Ren Ng
  100. Randi Zuckerberg

