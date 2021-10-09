8 signs you’re about to have a bad manicure or pedicure, according to Oprah’s personal pedicurist of 12 years

Gloria Williams has been Oprah Winfrey’s personal pedicurist for the last 12 years.

Williams told Insider that she first crossed paths with Winfrey while working in the spa at Harpo Studios — Winfrey’s production company — nearly two decades ago.

She then asked Winfrey’s glam squad if she could give the TV legend one of her pedicures. Two years later, in 2009, Winfrey decided to make Williams her personal pedicurist.

“She said, ‘That’s it, only Gloria is doing my feet,'” Williams recalled. “And the journey began.”

Williams still sees Winfrey once a month for her pedicure — “she loves earth tones” — and now runs Footnanny, a line of premium foot-care products that have appeared on Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” list for the last seven years in a row.