US

Why Microsoft Is Going To Have To Build Its Own Tablet

Jay Yarow

Microsoft is reportedly going to introduce its own tablet today. Why would Microsoft change course and start making its own computers? Because its old business model isn’t going to work against Apple and Google.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Tagged In

sai-us tbi live video