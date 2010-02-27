THE SHOW MUST GO ON: $eaWorld's Killer Whale Shows Are Coming Back

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

What, you thought a company worth $2.7 billion (the price Blackstone recently paid to acquire it) would simply shut off its big cash cow due to the death of a trainer in a killer whale show?Nope.



A SeaWorld spokesman says it’s still conducting reviews, according to BreakingNews, but that the show will resume this weekend. For now it will be sans-trainers.

