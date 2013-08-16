The 'Shooter Sandwich' Is All The Rage And The Sandwich Of Your Dreams

mintberryjelly/Reddit Check out those layers!

August is National Sandwich Month. Rejoice.

And while all sandwiches are awesome in their own special way, there’s one sandwich that rules them all:

The Shooter Sandwich.

Also known as a “smashed sandwich,” the Shooter Sandwich is a layered masterpiece that has been gaining traction on Reddit.

All that needs doing is to cut the top off a loaf of bread and hollow out the inside. Then add layers of meat, cheese, and veggies into the loaf until it’s ready to burst.

Wrap it up in butcher’s paper and/or tinfoil, and place a cutting board on top weighed down with your heaviest household objects.

After a few hours, the result is a sandwich pie of sorts. Stick it in the oven to let the cheese melt, and cut it into slices for a dense, glorious meal.

There’s some great smashed sandwich recipes on /r/food, but keep reading to see our favourites.

Have a shooter sandwich recipe we should include? Tell us about it in the comments below.

